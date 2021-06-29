Wild North Adventures is back for another season

Article content

Kirkland Lake’s Shawna-Lee Enair-Erickson and her Wild North Adventures television show is back for a second season, with an 18 episode season airing on four national television networks starting this evening.

People can now catch Wild North Adventures on Wild TV Canada’s leading hunting and fishing network, RFD- TV, The Cowboy channel Canada and The Water Channel Canada.

According to Enair-Erickson this season viewers can look forward to 10 hunting and eight fishing action packed episodes. People will get to tag along with Shawna while she hunts for moose, bear with AG guiding local to the area, wild turkey in Alderville First Nation; wolves with Saul Outfitter local to the area, walleye fishing and so much more.

This year’s air schedule will be as followed

TUESDAY @ 7 PM EST

THURSDAY @ 10 AM EST

SUNDAY @ 7:30 PM EST

WEDNESDAY @ 10:30 AM EST

Another very exciting accomplishment for Wild North Adventures is Enair-Erickson’s recent signing of a global partnership with BRP and Can-Am On Road. This is a very exciting opportunity that allows her to bring Wild North Adventures from a national level to a global platform. “I am beyond honoured as a strong First Nation woman to be able to share my life now at a global level in hopes that First Nation Hunting fishing gathering and traditions will be seen as a norm someday.”