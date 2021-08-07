Workers to rally in front of KL hospital

Front-line staff working at Kirkland & District Hospital will join their peers across the province in staging a rally Monday outside the hospital as part of a contract spat with the provincial government.

Their union, SEIU Healthcare, says the workers are speaking out about their dissatisfaction with how their employer and Doug Ford’s provincial government are treating them.

The local staff are among nearly 70,000 hospital workers across Ontario currently negotiating a new provincial contract. But after working the past 18 months at a hectic pace in a pandemic, these workers feel devalued by both the province and their hospital employers, the union says.

Instead of a fair contract, SEIU Healthcare, says workers are instead being “rewarded” by a wage cut under Bill 124 which restricts them to a wage increase less than 1/3 of the rate of inflation.

Bill 124 also impacts hospital workers’ ability to negotiate much-needed increases to mental health supports like psychotherapy and post-traumatic stress counselling, the union says.

At Monday’s rally, which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm at Kirkland Lake hospital, the workers are “asking for respect and better pandemic protections and safety measures, which will also benefit patients,” the union says.

“In addition to getting Bill 124 repealed, the union and its bargaining committee are also asking the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) to take several concessions, including language around seniority and retirement packages, off the table.”

This rally is just one of many across the province scheduled through the end of August.

SEIU Healthcare, along with CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE), began bargaining with the OHA last month and will return to the table in early September.