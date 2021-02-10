Article content

On February 5th members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault which occurred late in 2020, in Kirkland Lake.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old person, from Kirkland Lake, was arrested and charged with the following:

Youth charged with sexual assault

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code.

The OPP will not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim and also as a provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charge has not been proven in court.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake at a later date.