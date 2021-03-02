Youth charged with theft

Article content

A 12-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged with theft.

Police officials say on February 26th frontline members from the Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of an alleged theft of a credit card on Pollock Street.

As a result, a 12 year old, from Kirkland Lake, has been charged with the following:

Theft Under $5,000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC), and Use Credit Card Data, contrary to section 342(3) of the CC.

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). None of the charges have been proven in court.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake.