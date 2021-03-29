A new kind of life

Let’s summarize; The ‘Gospel’, or literally, the ‘Good News” from God is this: God’s prized creation, humanity, turned its back on Him. We rebelled against God and instead decided that we would try to be our own gods; my way, not God’s way. This is the root of what the Bible calls sin. Sin became a wall, a barrier of hostility between us and God; with sin in the way we were not free to enjoy the relationship with our creator that we were designed for. Worse than that, sin’s ultimate end result is death, not just physically, but spiritually. What sin ultimately accomplishes for every person is total and eternal separation from God. The Bible calls this Hell; it is not a pretty picture. But God had a plan. And as the Bible says, “when the time had fully come, God sent His Son” (Galatians 4:4). God’s justice demands that sin be dealt with – for him to be truly loving and just He cannot just let it slide and all of our good deeds could never be enough to make it right.

Spring has arrived and Easter weekend is upon us. Easter is a big deal. Yet perhaps too many will miss Easter’s significance and underestimated its impact. I know this because it has been my own experience in the past. You see, Easter Sunday is the ultimate celebration of life; God providing for his people the opportunity for us to experience life as it is meant to be lived, in relationship with him. But how does this all work?

Imagine standing in a courtroom and the man on trial has been convicted of some act of brutal violence against the person you love most. And just as the judge is about to bring sentencing the man stands in his own defense and offers a list of all the good things he has done in his life. The convicted man asks the judge to weigh the good against the bad and drop the charges based on his previous ‘goodness’. The Judge agrees and sets him free. How do you feel? Has justice really been exercised? Has the law been upheld? But so many of us expect God to do that for us. If He did, He would not be a just judge – sin would go unpaid for, His law would not be binding nor loving.

Now back to Easter. The “Good News” is that God provided a way that our sin could be completely forgiven. And it wasn’t by somehow writing it off, it was by paying it in full. Letting the full weight of the law come down; but it came down on Jesus. Jesus, God’s own Son, gave himself up as a substitute, to be punished on our behalf. He bore the punishment that our sin deserves, so that we could be set free. And he rose to life again to prove that He had completely beaten sin and death. And so Easter Sunday is the ultimate celebration of Life because it says that because Jesus lives, I too can live a completely new kind of life! Life, the way it was meant to be lived, in a close and meaningful relationship with my loving creator.

This is Easter, the real Easter. This is what God has done for us; the question is, will we accept it or reject it? It’s not universal, it’s not automatic. It is a gift that must be believed and received. Do I want to know my sins forgiven and begin to experience the new kind of life that Christ rose from the dead to provide? Or am I happy with bunnies and chocolate eggs for Easter? It has been a tough year, so much uncertainty. Don’t you think it’s time to take God up on his offer? There’s total certainty in the promises of God. Jesus rose from the grave! The tomb is empty! He is risen indeed!

God Bless and Happy Easter!

Pastor Pete Naylor

Riverside Community Church