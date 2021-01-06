Article content

I am happy to report that during this pandemic I am spending a lot of time meditating in my kitchen. I just wrapped up a big breakfast that I made with fried eggs, bacon, toast and a generous helping of air fried home fries. While cooking, I cleaned the pans, soaked some dishes and kept wiping down the counter. All this choreographed dancing in the kitchen was something I learned from my mom Susan who had taught me years ago in a fast food kitchen.

At one time my parents ran a fast food restaurant in Attawapiskat. My mom was the driving force behind this venture due to her years of experience in a hospital kitchen, then later in catering and baking. Although we didn’t make much money from that business, myself and my brothers and sisters came away with a whole lot of training and experience and more confidence in our ability to prepare food.

Mom’s main teaching for the kitchen implied that if you weren’t cooking, you were cleaning, if you weren’t cleaning, you were cooking and if you weren’t doing any of those things, then it was time to leave the kitchen. To my mom, who was born and raised in the wilderness, this lesson applied to every kitchen, whether it was a fast food restaurant, a commercial food service a home kitchen, food prep area in a teepee or a makeshift camp in the woods. She taught us by example and when we were young, whenever we ventured near the kitchen, we were expected to work.