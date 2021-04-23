





Article content These have been discouraging times; times of great uncertainty and stress, anxiety and fear, trial and tragedy. In many ways we’ve seen God at work, we’ve seen good things. Yet we wrestle at times because it can also seem so often that God is silent or distant when times are tough. Yet nothing could be further from the truth. But, we are designed by God to need encouragement. We are designed to rely on His ministry in our lives and our ministry in the lives of one another. And it takes us drawing down on God’s grace more and deeper all the time. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Finding encouragement Back to video Oswald Chambers once said, “We lose interest and give up when we have no vision, no encouragement, and no improvement, but only experience our everyday life with its trials…The thing that really testifies for God and for the people of God in the long run is steady perseverance. And the only way to live an undefeated life is to live looking to God.” We need encouragement.

Article content The word “encouragement” is defined as, “something or someone that gives hope, determination or confidence; to give support and the strength to press on.” Right now, people need hope, determination and a boost of confidence, strength to press on. The Bible says, “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.” (Proverbs 13:12). We long for better days, for this to be over, for COVID to be “done”. We long for no more lockdowns, we long to see our families, to give people hugs and shake hands! We long for freedom from the anxieties and stresses this has caused us all. And these longings left unfulfilled can discourage us. They can make us feel like a dried up meager bush in the desert and not the lush and fruitful tree, flourishing by the riverside, pictured here in this Proverb. Well, there’s good news: God is the Great Encourager; it is in his very nature. John 16:5 records Jesus as saying, “Now I am going to him who sent me…But I tell you the truth: It is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Counselor will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you.” It is for your good that I am going away!? What!? How can it be good if Jesus leaves them, leaves us? You see, the mission of redemption had been completed; as Jesus said: “It is finished”. But now comes the plan of the global mission of the gospel! Now comes the plan of the ministry of Christ through the church, across the globe. For that, we would need the Holy Spirit as an encourager. Christian poet John Keble wrote, “My

Article content Saviour, can it ever be that I should gain by losing Thee? “’Tis good for you, that I should go, you lingering yet awhile below;” – ’Tis Thine own gracious promise, Lord! Thy saints have proved thy faithful word. Blessed Spirit. But by Thee the Church’s hope finds eyes to see.” The phrase “Holy Spirit” means one who comes alongside; a helper, comforter, counselor, advocate, intercessor, and “encourager”.That’s what we need right now. At Riverside we’ve started a series called, “Psalms of Encouragement: Restoring Hope & Confidence in Uncertain Times”. We are Going to journey through the Psalms absorbing some truths of God’s word that will bring us encouragement and rebuild our confidence in Him and fire up our hope!! This happens has we learn more of God’s Word and study His Character. You see, knowing God’s Word informs our hearts more and more of God’s character. And knowing God’s character encourages us like nothing else can, because God’s character is defined by his inexhaustible LOVE for us. It is my prayer for you that this week you would dare to discover (or rediscover!) God’s goodness and his love. Begin your own journey of encouragement through the book of Psalms or join us on Sundays live on Facebook at 10:30am. Just search “Riverside Church Northern Ontario on Facebook.” May God bless you today! -Pete Naylor ~ Riverside Community Church ~~ pastorpetenaylor@gmail.com

