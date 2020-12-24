Let’s be honest, 2020 has been a hard year

Submitted
Dec 24, 2020  •   •  7 minute read
Letter to the editor

There’s no way to sugar coat it, it has been very tough. Most people are more than ready to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in the New Year. It has been a long time since our world has experienced such a unified struggle, a truly global trial such as this.

Many are looking back in wonder at how brutal this has all been and looking ahead in hope that it is going to get better. And of course we hope that it will get better. But what if it doesn’t? What if the battle rages on a little while longer? What then? How can we hope if hope yet seems far off? Is our hope in 2021 itself, thinking that “well, it can’t get worse it’ll have to get better”? Is our hope in the vaccine? Is our hope in our world leaders? I think we can agree that we hope all those things will be positive moving forward.

Yet, for us to truly have hope, we need to understand what hope truly is. In our culture we tend to have a general misunderstanding and misuse of the word “hope”. We think of hope more like “wishful thinking”.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

We say things like: “I hope it doesn’t rain today” or “I hope my packages arrive on time.” But a truly biblical understanding of hope is altogether different, so much more. In scripture, “HOPE” is never wishful thinking – it is a confident expectation of what we know will happen, based on God’s track record.

For example, it would be silly for us to say “I hope spring will come” when we know that spring will come.

Spring always comes. We know this because of the track record. Spring has a perfect track record of coming after winter. It always has and it always will. We can have confident expectation about that. We may wish that it would come sooner, but we can always hope in spring’s arrival because we know that it will come.

When it comes to our faith, scripture explains that Jesus Christ is our hope, the confident expectation of God’s goodness for us despite all circumstances. Scriptures says that “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure” (Hebrews 6:19). So what can we truly HOPE for in 2021? Here are some things that we can have confident expectation about no matter what the circumstances are.

God’s Love for us will never change: The bible says that God’s love for humanity is abounding and immeasurable; that we are the crowning jewel of his creation, the ones he treasures most. “How great is the love the Father has lavished on us, that we could be called the children of God!” (1 John 3:1). But some would ask, how can God love us and yet allow all this awful stuff to happen? The answer to that is challenging and yet a step in the right direction is to ask ourselves, what if God’s love is meant to be applied to issues way beyond our physical circumstances? What if God’s love is aimed at something way more severe, way more devastating to us than even a pandemic? You see, to truly understand God’s love we have to see deeper, we have to look beyond the current struggles to matters of much greater consequence. A virus may be able to take a life, but sin can take a soul.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The bible says, “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). “God so LOVED the world that He gave His One and Only Son. That whoever believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). You see, God’s love is targeting a much more pervasive and systemic problem than any human experience we might be faced with. God’s love is targeting not mere sickness, but sin-sickness. The disease that is hereditary to all of us, that can take not just our lives, but our souls. That is what God is after and, yes (of course!) we do truly desire that 2021 will lead to incredible breakthroughs and massive victories in the fight against COVID19. But, more than that, could we embrace the HOPE that God’s love will never change and that by His love He is yet targeting the only issue that can truly separate us from Him forever, our sin? We must respond to his love, his amazing Grace. That is where a truly “hopeful” 2021 begins.

God’s Gift for us will still be available to receive: The bible says, “And this is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life. I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life” (1 John 5:11-13). At Christmas we give and receive gifts.

But imagine if we prepared our gifts, lovingly purchased or made, wrapped and exchanged, and then we  all just let them sit there, unopened. Gifts available, gifts prepared, but never received. Sadly, this is what most people do with God’s gift. God so loved that he GAVE his One and Only Son. But a gift never opened is a gift never received. God loved, God gave. Our job is only to believe and receive. Yet why so often do we never truly embrace what God is offering us? The bible says, “The wages of sin is death, but the GIFT of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ” (Romans 6:23). Why would we work for wages like that when we could receive the free gift of eternal life? Yet people all too often do. Here’s what we can HOPE for in 2021: no matter what happens, God’s gift will still be on the table. Until the day we die or Jesus returns, this gift will never expire, will always be available to you. Circumstances cannot change the gift or take away its value. An amazing 2021 begins for you, regardless of world circumstances, when you receive the Gift God has offered.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

God’s Joy for us will not be stolen away by anything: Not even a global pandemic can steal joy.

How can this be true? Because Joy and happiness are not the same thing. Happiness is an emotion that is rooted in circumstances. It is okay to be unhappy at times. We are not happy about this virus, we are not happy about people suffering, we are not happy about people dying. Jesus wept over the death of his dear friend Lazarus. Jesus wept over the city of Jerusalem when the people rejected him. Jesus was not happy when his family and his hometown would not believe in him. Jesus was not happy when religious leaders lied to people about God. Happiness is an emotion that is largely influenced by circumstances. BUT, Joy is altogether different. Joy is more than mere emotion Joy is a state of being that is beyond circumstances.  The Bible says that Joy is rooted in salvation (Psalm 51:12). If I’m saved, forgiven of my sin and on my way to heaven someday, no matter what happens here I can have Joy!

Sickness cannot rob me of my salvation financial meltdowns cannot rob me of my forgiveness, terrorists cannot rob me of heaven. Because of what Jesus has done my eternity is secure! By God’s grace I am saved and THAT is where the Joy is. We’re not happy about the horrible things happening all around us and to us, but my joy is not rooted in what happens here. Our joy is to be rooted in what’s coming. The confident expectation of what God has prepared for those who love him and have believed in the One He has sent. The Bible makes clear, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Corinthians 2:9). That is where our Hope lies. This is where Joy comes from. Sure, out with the old year, in with the new – and we do deeply desire better circumstances, of course! But no matter what happens, wouldn’t you like to have JOY that cannot be stolen away by anything? This is the way to begin a new year. Pursue joy, receive it as a gift that you cannot buy and you cannot earn.

My prayer for you is that you would not merely experience better circumstances in 2021, but that come what may, you will experience HOPE, the LOVE of God the GIFT of his grace and the JOY in confident expectation of heaven. “May the LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace” (Numbers 6:25-26).

Pastor Pete Naylor

Riverside Community Church