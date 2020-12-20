Alamos, Northern Freedom battle to 11-11 draw

Article content

In U-13 KLMHA action over the weekend Alamos Gold and Northern Freedom battled to an 11-11 tie.

For Alamos it was Kalle Pegg with a hat trick, Mya Boyce scored two goals, Luka Brisebois scored two goals one of which was in a penalty shot. Tristan Lawerence scored two goals.

Northern Freemdom goals were scored by Brody Lefort with four,Tomas Watork with two, Aiden Crickard, Aiden and Drake Charbonneau.

Both teams played hard.

Northern Freedom also picked up a win again Englehart TBK Construction 10-8.

Brody Lefort and Drake Charbonneau both netted a hat trick along with Mitchell Stewart scoring two goals. Aiden Charbonneau and Tomas Watorek both added singles each. Ethan Charron was in net for Northern Freedom.