Alamos U11 squad has good set of games

On Saturday December 5th The U11 Alamos Blue Devils took on the Charlton Englehart Lions and walked away with their first win of the season, Isaac Combs walked away with a hat trick while Chase McCallum and Ryan Boyce each scored two goals for a final score of 7-4 for Alamos

Saturday December 19th Alamos Blue Devils took on Tench Insurance Ryan Boyce scored 3, Isaac Combs and Chase McCallum each got 2 and Jack McNaughton went in with a nice rebound goal. Blue Devils took a loss with a final score of 19-8

And on Sunday December 20th was the final game for the U11 Alamos Blue Devils and they took on the Charlton Englehart Lions once again. It was an exciting back and forth game Chase McCallum, Kellan Fox, and Ryan Boyce all got three goals each while Isaac Combs walked away with a fourth goal setting the final score of 13-7 for the Blue Devils.