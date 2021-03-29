Coach Smart seeking players

Brad Sherratt
Mar 29, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
kl gold miners logo
KL

With the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners in the midst of planning for the 2021-2022 season, Head Coach and General Manager Kyle Smart is looking for players who would like to compete in summer tournament hockey for the Northern Lights.

These showcase tournaments are an excellent way for players to display their skills to Junior, USport and NCAA scouts. Over the years a number of Gold Miners players hit the ice in these tourneys which ultimately lead to their time with the Miners and then on to U.S. and Canadian college hockey.

If you are an ’02-’05 born player and wish to play, contact Coach Smart at 613-922-1804.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers