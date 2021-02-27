Connelly wins in KL curling action

Brad Sherratt
KL Gold defeated Frozen Assets in recent Kirkland Lake Game and Fish Protective Association mixed curling league action.

In other games it was Great Outdoor Center defeating the Volunteer Firefighters and the Robin Connelly rink defeated Alamos Gold.

