Conrad rink wins in KL curling action

Brad Sherratt
Mar 24, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Curling rocks

The Zidar rink defeated the Fournier rink in recent Pettenuzzo’s YIG open doubles curling league action.

In other contests, the Conrad rink defeated the Todd rink, the Studholme rink defeated the defeated the Duhn rink, Main Street Bed and Breakfast defeated the Enouy rink and finally the Lion rink defeated the Baker rink.

