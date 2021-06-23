Article content

The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners have shored up their defence for the upcoming season with the return of Seth Coulter.

The 6’2” 190 pounder will be entering his third season with the club. Back in 2010-2020 during his rookie season the native of Stoney Creek suited up in 52 regular season and playoff games contributing 15 points while picking up 70 penalty minutes.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Coulter back on the blueline Back to video

In five games during last year’s COVID-shortened season he chipped in with 3 points and six penalty minutes.

Miners GM and Head Coach Kyle Smart says of Coulter’s return,

“Seth is going to be one of our veteran leaders this year, showing the way for some of our new recruits.” Smart adds “I expect Seth to be one of the top D-men in the league this year.”