Curling resumes in Kirkland Lake

With the District back in the Green-Prevent Zone, curling returned to Kirkland Lake Tuesday evening with action in the Pettenuzzo’s YIG Open Doubles League.

In the first of four games, The Enouy rink defeated the Lion rink. Other games saw the Conrad rink defeat the Fournier rink. The Studholme rink defeated the Todd rink.

And in the last match up the Duhn rink defeated the Baker rink.