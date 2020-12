Article content

Five games were held Tuesday night in the Pettenuzzo’s YIG open doubles curling league.

The Baker rink defeated Main Street Bed and Breakfast. The Duhn rink defeated the Todd rink. The Studholme rink defeated the Fournier rink.

Lion rink wins in Pettenuzzo's curling play

The Lion rink defeated the Bouchard rink. The Enouy rink defeated the Conrad rink.