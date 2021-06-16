Drag races officially sanctioned

Article content

Kirkland Lake car enthusiasts can prepare for some great drag racing action this summer.

Town council has given its final approval for Team Northern Throttle event that will be held at the Kirkland Lake Airport on the weekend of June 25th– 27th.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

During a short discussion council praised the group for all the hard work they have put in to make sure it will be a safe and successful weekend.

To register and for more information go to the Team Northern Thunder Facebook site.