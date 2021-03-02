Duhn rink wins in KL curling play

Brad Sherratt
Mar 02, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
curling-rocks1

Two games were played in recent Grant Home Hardware open curling league action. In the first game the Luke Duhn rink defeated the Tom woollings rink. The other match up saw the Jerry Robazza rink defeating the Wayne Baker rink.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers