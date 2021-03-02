Duhn rink wins in KL curling play
Two games were played in recent Grant Home Hardware open curling league action. In the first game the Luke Duhn rink defeated the Tom woollings rink. The other match up saw the Jerry Robazza rink defeating the Wayne Baker rink.
Duhn rink wins in KL curling play
