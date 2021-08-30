Gold Miners announce two pre-season games

Article content

Miners Nation, the wait is almost over.

KL Gold Miners’ Officials have announced a pair of pre-season games with the Powassan Voodoos.

The clubs will meet in Powassan on Friday September 10th and then hook up back at The Joe Saturday, the 11th with a start time of 4 pm.

Everyone in the organization is excited to see the team getting back on the ice and is hoping for a big crowd to welcome the boys home.