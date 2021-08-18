Article content

After a year off the KL Gold Miners will be holding their annual four-person scramble golf tourney.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 31st with a 2 pm tee off time. The cost is $75.00 per person and includes a homemade lasagna dinner with all the fixings and lots of fun and prizes.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gold Miners golf tourney is back Back to video

The event will also provide participants the opportunity to meet the players and coaching staff for the upcoming season, as they will be stationed at each of the holes. There will also be a $10,000.00 Hole in One, sponsored by Paul Ayotte Insurance. To register call Steve Cox at 705-568-7939.