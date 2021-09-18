Gold Miners lose to Timmins 7-3

The Timmins Rock saw captain Tyler Schwindt and newcomer Christopher Engelbert both tally twice, while defenceman Cameron Dutkiewicz and forward Nicolas Pigeon had three-point nights as part of a 7-3 decision over the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners in Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League action Friday at McIntyre Arena.

It took just three minutes for Timmins to click offensively as Dutkiewicz worked his way to the middle of the ice and promptly picked the corner of Gold Miners’ netminder Zachary Reddy from just inside the blueline.

Countering, Kirkland Lake drew level a few shifts later on a delayed penalty as Ian McDonald banked one in from the high slot for his first NOJHL goal.

Coming right back though veteran Rock forward Schwindt put the hosts back on top moments later as he finished off a two-on-one with teammate Pigeon.

Getting that back early in the second, the Gold Miners’ Mark Quesnel scored his initial league tally as he took a long breakout pass and came down the left win where he picked the corner on Timmins starter Gavin McCarthy.

Regrouping, the Rock’s Engelbert struck twice quick succession as his opening two offensive efforts put the home side up 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Up a skater to begin the third, Schwindt converted by striding into a blast from the top of the left circle to make it 5-2.

John-Paul Scaringi helped the Miners get closer after Ryan Evenhuis forced a turnover from behind the net and got it over to him in front when he quickly scored from close range.

Some crafty play-making during a power play helped Timmins tack on their sixth of the night as Riley Brousseau quickly buried a crisp cross-ice pass from Tyler Patterson out of the corner.

They then capped off the home ice triumph with their fourth man extra-man effort on the evening, compliments of Liam Wells in the late going as he converted in his NOJHL debut.