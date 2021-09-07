Gold Miners round out their roster

With the pre-season now on and the regular season very close to starting, Kirkland Lake Gold Miners Coach and GM Kyle Smart has rounded out his roster, signing a pair of high end forwards in 19 year old, Coral Springs, Florida born Chance Debolt and 16 year old Torontonian Luciano Supino.

Chance Debolt is the younger brother of former Gold Miners’ defenceman Jaren, who is now at NCAA DIII, Nichols College. Chance, 6’1”, 190 pounder saw limited action last season, due to Covid-19 shutting things down, with the Florida Alliance U18 AAA, the season before, Chance led Florida High School hockey, with 61 points in 18 games. Coach Smart says, “Chance has some high-end skills and we look to him to be one of our offensive leaders this season.’

Luciano Supino, or Luch, joins us from the Vaughan Kings U15 AAA, where he put up 20 points in 18 games. Coach Smart says of Supino, “he has a ton of confidence in his abilities, doesn’t play like a 16 year old, the kid has a great shot and likes to crash and bang. He’ll fit right in with our group of forwards.

Nick Alvarez joins the team from Aurora. “He impressed us at showcase tournaments this summer and forced his way into our goaltending picture, even with two returnees.” The 18 year old, 5’11 netminder, will push the two vets in front of him every day in practice.”