Gold Miners seeking billet families

With the league having announced plans for the upcoming season the KL Gold Miners are in search of billet families.

For families in the Kirkland Lake area who are interested in becoming a Billet Family for a Gold Miner Player(s) for the 2021-2022 Season.

Club officials say “the choice to play for a team sometimes does not come down to the team itself, the program, coach or location. The choice lay within the balance where are they going to live.

They go on to point out “a Junior A hockey player who leaves home to follow their dreams, is filled with hope, and excitement, yet coupled with much anxiety and fear. The pressure to adapt to a new community, new climate new teammates while performing both on and off the ice is great and can be challenging at the best of times.”

They add “without caring billet families to ease the transition, our prospected Kirkland Lake Gold Miner Junior athletes and future stars may never make the decision to pursue their dreams, while the rewards of hosting a Junior A player can turn into lasting relationships between the players and the billet family, creating positive changes for everyone.