Article content

As the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners get their regular season underway the club has announced they have signed 17 year old forward Alex McDonald of Englehart. The younger brother of Miners d-man Ian, Alex is a 5’11” winger, who spent last season and part of the season before with the New Liskeard Cubs U18 AAA of the Great North Midget League.

Coach Kyle Smart says “we like the fact Alex comes from a great family, playing under Coach Steve Polyblank in New Liskeard. We know he’s been taught to play the right way. That’s a real good program Steve is running down in New Liskeard.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gold Miners sign another local player Back to video

“We expect Alex to fit in and contribute as he gets accustomed to the Junior game, he is going to be a big part of what we do in the coming years.”