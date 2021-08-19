Gold Miners sign two more players

Kirkland Lake Gold Miners Head Coach and GM Kyle Smart continues his busy offseason, acquiring both Curtis Gervais and Eric de Repentigny from the Winchester Hawks of the Eastern Ontario Jr Hockey League, in cash transactions.

For the ’01 born, fourth year junior hockey veteran Gervais, from Navan, Ontario, it is a return to Kirkland Lake, as he played in the five games the Miners participated in before the Covid-19 shutdown. He was then dealt to Winchester to finish last season. The 5’10 defenceman brings his veteran leadership to the Miners dressing room, along with being a very dependable penalty killer and a goalie’s best friend, with his crease clearing ability.

In Eric de Repentigny, a 20 year old forward from Cumberland, Ontario, the Gold Miners have acquired a skilled, speedy forward, who spent two years in the SIJHL with the Red Lake Miners, before he was dealt to Winchester to finish the pandemic shortened season, a year ago.

Coach Smart says, “Eric impressed us in the summer showcase tournaments with his vision, quickness and tenacity. We think Eric will be a big part of our success this season.” And speaking of Gervais, Smart says, “Curtis is as smart as any Jr dman when it comes to positioning, he takes pride in the physical aspect of his game and his passing ability is second to none.”