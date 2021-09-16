Gold Miners to hold meet and greet Sunday

Brad Sherratt
KL

Miners Nation will receive their first opportunity to say hello to this year’s squad on Sunday as the team will be holding a free meet and greet at the Civic Park hockey pad.

Team officials say “Kids are encouraged to bring their stick and helmet to join the fun.” And they add mask protocols will be in place.

The players will be available for a meet and greet from 2:30 pm to 3 pm and then a ball hockey game will go from 3pm to 4 pm.

Photos and autographs are encouraged and there will be prizes to be won.

