Article content

The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners will hold an open tryout camp, August 27th-29th in Haileybury at the Shelly Hebert-Shea Memorial Arena.

The camp is open to all players protected by the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners and free agents, all others must have signed permission to Skate forms, from their current club.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gold Miners to hold open training camp Back to video

For more details go to klgoldminers.com