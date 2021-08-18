Gold Miners to hold open training camp

Brad Sherratt
Aug 18, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
kl gold miners logo
KL

The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners will hold an open tryout camp, August 27th-29th in Haileybury at the Shelly Hebert-Shea Memorial Arena.

The camp is open to all players protected by the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners and free agents, all others must have signed permission to Skate forms, from their current club.

For more details go to klgoldminers.com

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers