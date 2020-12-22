Gold Miners win in shootout

Article content

Photo by Courtesy KL Gold Miners / KL

The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners withstood a late comeback bid by the Cochrane Crunch before eventually prevailing 5-4, in a shootout, Monday at The Joe.

The Crunch began the night’s scoring 15 minutes into the game as Steven Klinck clicked on the power play as his attempt towards the goal clipped off the stick of a Kirkland Lake defender and went over the shoulder of net minder Glen Crandall, who was making his NOJHL debut.

Countering right off the faceoff, the Gold Miners pushed the play up the ice and were rewarded with the equalizer 11 seconds later as Camille Marcoux converted from the top of the crease as he slammed in his fourth of the campaign.

Knotted at 1-1 in the second stanza, the Crunch went in front at 7:20 of the frame, via the man advantage, as Kobe Barrette banged in a rebound from the left of Crandall.

The home side answered back once more when Kyler Campbell went upstairs from the high slot as his wrister clipped the crossbar and in beating Julien Lefebvre in the Cochrane net.