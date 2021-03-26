Goldland wins in local curling action

Brad Sherratt
Mar 26, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
curling-rocks1

Four games were held in recent Corby Spirit and Wine Men’s League action.

Goldland Pizza and Billiards defeated McEwen Mining. The Jacques Seguin rink defeated GFL Environmental. The Marc LaRouche rink defeated the Rob Williams rink. And finally the BDR Rockers defeated the Muddy Moose Restaurant.

