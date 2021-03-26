Goldland wins in local curling action
Article content
Four games were held in recent Corby Spirit and Wine Men’s League action.
Goldland Pizza and Billiards defeated McEwen Mining. The Jacques Seguin rink defeated GFL Environmental. The Marc LaRouche rink defeated the Rob Williams rink. And finally the BDR Rockers defeated the Muddy Moose Restaurant.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Goldland wins in local curling action Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.