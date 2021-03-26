Great Outdoor Center picks up big win

Article content

In recent Kirkland Lake Minor Hockey Association action, the U11 Great Outdoor Center Blue Devils won their first game of the season defeating the U13/U11 X Team Blue Devils by a score of 9-5. Coach Alec Daviau was pleased with the team’s performance indicating it was the first time all season they played together as a team and passed the puck. Their hard work paid off earning them their first win.

Lukas Daviau scored four times for the Great Outdoor Center, with Jeffery Smith, Deegan Shail, Colton Lafreniere, Koby Simpson and Quinton Pigeau each adding a goal. For the X Team, Drake Charbonneau, Aiden Crickard, Graycen Barr, Olivia McBean and Kalle Pegg each netted a goal. Hayden Dinel and Felix Lachapelle combined for the win in net. Coach Daviau awarded the team’s Golden Jersey to Hayden Dinel and Jeffery Smith, but added that if he could, he would have cut up the jersey and given each player a piece of it as they all deserved after their team effort.