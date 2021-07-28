Jones is back for another season with the Miners

One of the most well-liked and well-respected players in Kirkland Lake Gold Miners history is back for another season with the club.

Defenceman Spencer Jones will wear the Blue and Gold for a fourth season, which will make him the longest-serve player in Kirkland Lake Gold Miners history. Since joining the club Jones has played in 113 regular season and NOJHL playoff games. It should be noted that his 106 regular season games puts him currently in fourth place in total regular season games played. It should also be pointed out that he only played five games last year-due to the pandemic-shortened season, so he very-likely could be even high in those rankings by now.

The 6’3 210 pound left shot Jones is expected to anchor the Gold Miners blueline, along with fellow vets Seth Coulter and Lucas Renzoni.

Coach Smart says, “Jonesy is a backbone of our d-group with Seth and Renzo. With those three leading our group, we potentially could have the best group in our division.”