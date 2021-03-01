Article content

Kirkland Lake Minor Hockey League teams had another good weekend on the ice.

In U9 tier 3 action on Saturday the Kirkland Lake Volunteer Fire Brigade Blue Devils and MGI Blue Devils battled to a 4-4 tie. For the fire brigade Kael Lachapelle had two goals, Jedrek Brisette had a goal and an assist, and Suri Danis also scored. For MGI it was Colt Dubriel with two goals, Rogan Black and Caden Read both chipped in one each.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. KL minor hockey players showcase their skills Back to video

In other action the Kohut Electric Blue Devils U9 played against Lakeshore Motors and came away with a 5-3 win. Coleman Lacroix scored three times in the win with Trenton McLean adding a pair. Charlie Merrill, Austin Dagelman and Mason Crickard chipped in with an assist each.

Between the pipes it was Kalob Fox who took 23 shots for KLVFB.

For Lakeshore Motors Tucker Lance scored twice. Charles Charron scored one goal and added 1 assist

Olivier Daviau had one assist.

Between the pipes for Lakeshore was Clark Lance who took 31 shots