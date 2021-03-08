KL teams battle hard in weekend minor hockey action
There was more great Kirkland Lake Minor Hockey Association action this past weekend.
The U9 Kohut Electric Blue Devils played the TSHMA Grant Propane Puckhounds number 1 squad and KL Kohut Electric won 9-4.
Coleman Lacroix scored four times in the win. Austin Dagelman picked up a hat trick. Trenton McLean and TJ Szulga each scored once. Kalob Fox picked up the win between the pipes.
In Tier 1 U9 action this Sunday the Lakeshore Motors Blue Devils battled hard but lost to the TSMHA Puckhounds 5-3 at the Don Shepardson Memorial Arena in New Liskeard. Tucker Lance had one goal and two assists, Olivier Daviau and Charles Charron both skated away with a goal and an assist, and Levi Collins had an assist. Clark Lance played in net for Lakeshore and saved 32 of the 37 shots that the Puckhounds served him.
In other action the Great Outdoor Center battled a great game against Temiskaming Shores Wilson #1 falling short 5-3. Kobe Simpson had two goals and Deegan Shail had one. Felix Lachapelle stopped 32 shots earning him the McDonald’s Golden jersey.
Meantime the Northern Freedom U13 won 16-5 against Alamos Gold on Saturday. Brody Lefort put seven goals in the net, while Aiden Carbonneau adding four, Aiden Crickard had a hat trick, and Mitchell Stewart added two more to the board for Northern Freedom.
Alamos Gold scoring came from Olivia McBean with two, Carson Boyce, Tristan Lawrence, and Kalle Pegg all added singles for Alamos.
Goaltending was shared by Drake Charbonneau and was Ethan Charron a period each per team.
And finally the MGI Collision Novice Blue Devils played two games against the KLVFB Novice Blue devils on Sunday. MGI squeezed by KLVFB 6-5. Cameron had all six goals for MGI while Jedrek Brissette, Cooper Matheson, Kael Lachapelle, Robert Clark and Zoe Vaillancourt all had onr goal for the KLVFB.
Game two saw MGI defeat KLVFB 4-2. Cam added another three goals while Rogan Black added one. Cooper had both goals for KLVFB.