Article content
Kirkland Lake Gold Miners’ goalie Kohl Reddy has been named one of the Eastlink TV’s 3 Stars of the Week.
Just over a week removed from seeing their initial game action of the season, Kirkland Lake got big efforts from their goaltending to help them shake off some early rust and wrap-up the week with back-to-back victories.
Kohl Reddy wins Star of the Week Back to video
Reddy, along with his younger brother Zach combined for a 29-save shutout against Cochrane Friday night before he handled 37 of 38 attempts in another Gold Miners’ triumph vs. the Crunch Saturday.
The 20-year-old netminder from Vancouver, B.C., had a 2.24 goals-against average for the week and sported a solid .935 save percentage.