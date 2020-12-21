Kohl Reddy wins Star of the Week

Dec 21, 2020  •   •  < 1 minute read
The KL goaltending brother combo of Kohl and Zach Reddy combined to stop all 29 shots they faced to backstop the Miners to a 5-0 shutout victory over the Cochrane Crunch Friday at The Joe.
Photo by KL Gold Miners staff /KL

Kirkland Lake Gold Miners’ goalie Kohl Reddy has been named one of the Eastlink TV’s 3 Stars of the Week.

Just over a week removed from seeing their initial game action of the season, Kirkland Lake got big efforts from their goaltending to help them shake off some early rust and wrap-up the week with back-to-back victories.

Reddy, along with his younger brother Zach combined for a 29-save shutout against Cochrane Friday night before he handled 37 of 38 attempts in another Gold Miners’ triumph vs. the Crunch Saturday.

The 20-year-old netminder from Vancouver, B.C., had a 2.24 goals-against average for the week and sported a solid .935 save percentage.

