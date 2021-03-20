Local curlers provide more great action

Brad Sherratt
Mar 20, 2021
Curling rocks

Frozen Assets defeated Alamos Gold in recent Kirkland Lake Game and Fish Protective Association mixed curling league action.

In other games Great Outdoor Centre defeated KL Gold and the Volunteer Firefighters defeated the Robin Connelly rink.

