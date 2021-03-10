Local curling action continues

Article content

The Lion rink defeated the Conrad rink in recent Pettenuzzo’s YIG open doubles curling league action.

In other games the Todd rink defeated the Studholme rink. The Duhn rink defeated the Fournier rink.

And finally the Baker rink defeated Main Street Bed and Breakfast.