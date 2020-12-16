Gold Miners suffer tough loss

Article submitted
Dec 16, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
gold miners logo kl.KL.jpg
gold miners logo kl.KL.jpg KL

The Cochrane Crunch stormed back from a four-goal deficit by notching five unanswered goals, including three in the third period, to pull out a 5-4 victory over the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners in Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League play Tuesday evening at Tim Horton Events Centre.

After being blanked by the Crunch in their season-opener Sunday, the Gold Miners were all business early in this one as they skated out to a quick 3-0 lead.

Nolan Gallagher started the outburst for Kirkland Lake as he intercepted a clearing attempt in the neutral zone then darted into Cochrane territory and snapped a shot over the blocker of netminder Michael Nickolau.

The guests then came right back moments later when Camille Marcoux buried one from the left circle just 14 seconds later.

Not done there, the Gold Miners tacked on another one before the first period was complete as Spencer Jones banged in a rebound from the top of the crease during a man advantage opportunity at 13:57.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Action in the second stanza saw Kirkland Lake tack on another, three and half minutes into the session, as Dakota Seaman deftly deflected a Curtis Gervais wrister from the left point.

Finding their scoring touch later in the second, Steven Klinck collected his own rebound off a faceoff attempt and tucked in his second of the season near the midway mark of the contest to put Cochrane on the board.

Collecting one of the assists on the play was Tyson Moore, who extended a point streak to eight straight outings.

Some crafty work right off another draw saw the Crunch cut the deficit to two at 13:38 as Liam Boswell buried one from in close for his first NOJHL goal with help from Jules Jardine.

Continuing the battle, the home side pulled to within one early in the third as Benjamin Orgil found himself alone in front and following a couple of quick dekes, he deposited the puck into the back of the net to make it a 4-3 game.

With momentum going their way, Cochrane tied it a minute later as Klinck found his way open to the right of the crease where he finished off his second of the game at 5:21.

The home side then completed their big rally, getting the game-winner off the stick of Kobe Barrette as he went top shelf from the right side with 5:40 to play.

Shots on net finished up 46-35 in favour of the Crunch with Nickolau getting the win while Kohl Reddy suffered the loss.

The two teams will meet again Friday, which features a 9 p.m. start from the Joe Mavrinac Community Complex in Kirkland Lake.