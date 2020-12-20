Gold Miners win second straight

Article content

Casey Gerstein and Connor Van Weelie both tallied twice Saturday evening to help lift the KL Gold Miners to a 6-1 win over the Cochrane Crunch in a match-up at Tim Horton Events Centre.

Neither side would score in the first period thanks to the efforts of the starting net minders, Michael Nickolau of the Crunch and the Gold Miners’ Kohl Reddy.

Moving to the middle frame, the Miners began the scoring as Gerstein neatly deflected Lucas Renzoni’s shot from the left side for his second marker of the campaign.

Cochrane came back to snap a mini drought of 91 minutes and 46 seconds without a goal by notching the equalizer, via the man advantage, that resulted by virtue of Kobe Barrette getting a piece of a Travis Szafron rising point shot at 6:05.

The Gold Miners got that back with a power play effort of their own that was started and finished off by Kyler Campbell as he spun and fired a shot that beat Nickolau from deep in Cochrane territory at 13:46 to make it 2-1 after 40 minutes.