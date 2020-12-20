Miller lays claim to top senior bowling rankings

Article submitted
Dec 20, 2020  •   •  4 minute read
5 pin bowl kl.KL.jpg
5 pin bowl kl.KL.jpg KL

In the ninth and final week of play before the Christmas Break the expected changes to the top bowler standings did happen.

The Senior Bowlers completed the Covid-impacted 2020 bowling year with a festive tinted outing at the Uptown Bowl in Kirkland Lake.

The women this week were again outperforming the men. In the weekly top three women singles bowlers two of the three broke the 200 mark and the third place bowler just missed hitting this pivotal highlight.

Noella Leblanc fired up a personal high 206 a point effort to take first place in the Women High Singles. Runner up was Velda Hol who took second place with an almost equally hot 205 pts. sizzler. Dianne Spencer rounded out the Women’s top three Singles bowlers with a solid 197 point game. All three these premier bowlers laid claim to the top three places in the doubles.

The positions were determined by their second score. Dianne Spencer was the most consistent and added a 194 point score to claim first place in the Women High Doubles with an excellent 391 point tally. This was just four pins under her Season High Doubles score of 395 pts. Both Noella Leblanc and Velda Hol had less than stellar second games. Noella took second place with her 337 pts. double and Velda claimed third place by staying ahead of the rest of the pack with her 321 pts. pair. Despite this excellent outing by the ladies, there were no changes in the Seasonal High Scores. In the Women High Singles the top three remain only one point ahead of each other.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Susan Kmyta is in first with an awesome 221 pts game. Velda Hol is runnerup with a sizzling 220 pts effort and Dianne Spencer lays claim to third place with an excellent 219 pts single.

There are still a number of surging Women bowlers who can and will crack the top three in the the new year. In the Seasonal Women High Doubles standings there has also been no change. Velda Hol remains comfortably in first with a seemly unassailable 422 pts tally. Dianne Spencer holds solidly onto second place with her 395 pts duo and Ellen Watson sits in third place with her strong 389 pts double.

There was lots of action in the Men’s competition. Bowlers often have a hot streak (or cold one). A perfect example of this is veteran bowler Bud Miller. Last week he cracked the top three in the Men’s High Singles and Doubles in an excellent outing. This week he dominated the gents. As only male to surpass the 200 pts threshold, he bowled a seasonal best 208 pts game to take first place in the Men High Singles. Another veteran bowler, Frank Potts brought a high 197 pts game to the plate to take second place. John Carhart returned to the top three with his best yet score of 186 pts. Bud Miller again led the way when it came to the Men High Doubles. He easily took first place with a total tally of 369 pts. Frank Potts high single was the basis with which he claimed second place with a nice 334 pts pair. John Carhart slid into third place just behind Frank with a respectable 326 pts double. Bud Miller’s excellent 208 pts outing also netted him third place in the Mens Seasonal High Singles. The first place seasonal Men High Singles still belongs to Bob McClinchey’s 234 pts game. Bob had a little less stellar outing this week, but don’t count him out in the new year. Frank Potts has the runner up position with a solid 227 pts game. Having noted that Bud Miller is on a streak he also claimed the MIB (most improved bowler) prize for the second week in a row by bowling a whopping 53 pts over his seasonal average. Honourable mentions go to Dianne Spencer who had a solid outing and bowled 38 pts better than her average and Lawrence Sampson who is also on a streak as he sizeably improved his average for the second week in a row – this week by 31 points. There were many others that showed improvement. Congratulations to them all.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The team competition is shifting significantly but is still very tight. The games between the two top teams was very close. Team Watson with excellent scores by Ellen Watson and John Carhart took the first game and total points = two pts and left Team Miller with a single point.

Team Vanderburg bounced back from last week’s thrashing to take all three points from Team Maille. Team Watson has taken sole possession of first place with 11 points. They are closely followed by Team Miller who have ten points. Team Vanderburg has moved into third with nine points and Team Maille follows in fourth with 6 pts. The minimal difference in points forecasts a very tight and exciting competition when the games resume on January 6 in the New Year.

The afternoon was closed off with a bit of Christmas cheer and treats with all looking forward (for many reasons) to a better New Year. For those 55 plus who want to have fun and sport there are still a few spots open on the Wednesday afternoons. You are most welcome. The Senior Bowling League wishes one and all Happy Holidays and a safe return in 2021.