Miller lays claim to top senior bowling rankings

In the ninth and final week of play before the Christmas Break the expected changes to the top bowler standings did happen.

The Senior Bowlers completed the Covid-impacted 2020 bowling year with a festive tinted outing at the Uptown Bowl in Kirkland Lake.

The women this week were again outperforming the men. In the weekly top three women singles bowlers two of the three broke the 200 mark and the third place bowler just missed hitting this pivotal highlight.

Noella Leblanc fired up a personal high 206 a point effort to take first place in the Women High Singles. Runner up was Velda Hol who took second place with an almost equally hot 205 pts. sizzler. Dianne Spencer rounded out the Women’s top three Singles bowlers with a solid 197 point game. All three these premier bowlers laid claim to the top three places in the doubles.

The positions were determined by their second score. Dianne Spencer was the most consistent and added a 194 point score to claim first place in the Women High Doubles with an excellent 391 point tally. This was just four pins under her Season High Doubles score of 395 pts. Both Noella Leblanc and Velda Hol had less than stellar second games. Noella took second place with her 337 pts. double and Velda claimed third place by staying ahead of the rest of the pack with her 321 pts. pair. Despite this excellent outing by the ladies, there were no changes in the Seasonal High Scores. In the Women High Singles the top three remain only one point ahead of each other.