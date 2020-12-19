Article content

Photo by Courtesy Allyson Demers / KL

Photo by Courtesy Allyson Demers / KL

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Reddy brothers lead Miners to win Back to video

The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners goaltending brother combo of Zach and Kohl Reddy combined to stop all 29 shots they faced to backstop the Miners to a 5-0 shutout victory over the Cochrane Crunch Friday in NOJHL play at The Joe.

Neither side converted offensively in a scoreless first period with Cochrane’s Michael Nickolau making 13 stops while Kirkland Lake’s Zachary Reddy, making his NOJHL debut, turned aside 11.

Moving to the middle stanza, the Gold Miners would strike first 2:45 in as Logan Gallagher wheeled out of the corner and snapped a shot past a scrum in front to give the home side the lead during a man advantage opportunity.

Not done there, Kirkland Lake added to their lead three minutes later, while up another skater, with Camille Marcoux whipping one in from the slot.

A third extra-man effort in the period resulted after Seth Coulter teed one up for Marcoux in the right circle, where he calmly buried his second of session.