Reddy brothers lead Miners to win

Brad Sherratt
Dec 19, 2020  •   •  1 minute read
The KL goaltending brother combo of Kohl and Zach Reddy combined to stop all 29 shots they faced to backstop the Miners to a 5-0 shutout victory over the Cochrane Crunch Friday at The Joe.
KL Gold Miners players salute the crowd after their big win against Cochrane
KL Gold Miners players salute the crowd after their big win against Cochrane. Courtesy Allyson Demers Photo by Courtesy Allyson Demers /KL
KL Gold Miners' Assistant Coach Rick Witty and Head Coach Kyle Smart keep a close eye on what is happening on the ice.
KL Gold Miners’ Assistant Coach Rick Witty and Head Coach Kyle Smart keep a close eye on what is happening on the ice. Courtesy Allyson Demers Photo by Courtesy Allyson Demers /KL

The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners goaltending brother combo of Zach and Kohl Reddy combined to stop all 29 shots they faced to backstop the Miners to a 5-0 shutout victory over the Cochrane Crunch Friday in NOJHL  play at The Joe.

Neither side converted offensively in a scoreless first period with Cochrane’s Michael Nickolau making 13 stops while Kirkland Lake’s Zachary Reddy, making his NOJHL debut, turned aside 11.

Moving to the middle stanza, the Gold Miners would strike first 2:45 in as Logan Gallagher wheeled out of the corner and snapped a shot past a scrum in front to give the home side the lead during a man advantage opportunity.

Not done there, Kirkland Lake added to their lead three minutes later, while up another skater, with Camille Marcoux whipping one in from the slot.

A third extra-man effort in the period resulted after Seth Coulter teed one up for Marcoux in the right circle, where he calmly buried his second of session.

The hosts then added one at even strength late in the second as Casey Gerstein cut in from the left wing boards and wristed in his first of the season.

In the third, the Miners added some insurance eight and a half minutes in with Kyler Campbell skating up the left wing before using a Crunch defender as a screen and firing a shot that eluded Nickolau off the screen to wrap things up offensively.

A lower body issue after that resulted in Reddy having to give way to back-up and his older brother Kohl the final 13 and a half minutes of the contest.

In all, Zach handled each of the 21 shots he saw while Kohl saved all eight attempts fired his way in relief.

As for Nickolau, he saw 31 pucks put in his direction in defeat.