Marcoux receives an Eastlink Star of the Week honour

Kirkland Lake Gold Miner forward Camille Marcoux has received an Eastlink TV Star of the Week honour.

Since returning to the ice with his Gold Miner teammates on December 13th, the 19-year-old from Goose Bay, N.L., has been on a goal-a-game run.

This includes scoring twice a week ago aiding the Miners in their third straight victory, a 5-4 shootout triumph over Cochrane.

Boasting five goals in as many games to date, Marcoux is well on target to best the 12 he had in his rookie campaign in 2019-20.