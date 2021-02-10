Mayhew wins award

Article content

Well-known Canadian outdoorswoman Amanda Lynn Mayhew has been recognized as the 2021 winner of the Jeffrey Reed Courage Award.

Established in 2016 by husband and wife Jeffrey and Elizabeth Reed, and presented by LondonOntarioSports.com, London’s Trusted Source for Sports News and Information, the Courage Award recognizes a Southwestern Ontario athlete who inspires others with their courage on and off the playing field. Over the past five years, the Courage Award has been presented to members of the Western Mustangs, Fanshawe Falcons, FC London Soccer Club and Lucan Irish Junior C Hockey Club.

Mayhew who has many ties to the Kirkland Lake area is best known for her TV show, That Hunting Girl, airing on Sportsman Channel Canada. Her efforts as an athlete, inspirational speaker, mentor, angler, power sports enthusiast, sport shooting advocate and hunter are even more impressive because she lives with numerous challenges, including asthma, Grave’s disease, Postherpetic Neuralgia, laryngopharyngeal reflux disease and irritable bowel disease. Recently, she was diagnosed with PTSD – post-traumatic stress disorder.