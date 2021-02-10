Mayhew wins award
Well-known Canadian outdoorswoman Amanda Lynn Mayhew has been recognized as the 2021 winner of the Jeffrey Reed Courage Award.
Established in 2016 by husband and wife Jeffrey and Elizabeth Reed, and presented by LondonOntarioSports.com, London’s Trusted Source for Sports News and Information, the Courage Award recognizes a Southwestern Ontario athlete who inspires others with their courage on and off the playing field. Over the past five years, the Courage Award has been presented to members of the Western Mustangs, Fanshawe Falcons, FC London Soccer Club and Lucan Irish Junior C Hockey Club.
Mayhew who has many ties to the Kirkland Lake area is best known for her TV show, That Hunting Girl, airing on Sportsman Channel Canada. Her efforts as an athlete, inspirational speaker, mentor, angler, power sports enthusiast, sport shooting advocate and hunter are even more impressive because she lives with numerous challenges, including asthma, Grave’s disease, Postherpetic Neuralgia, laryngopharyngeal reflux disease and irritable bowel disease. Recently, she was diagnosed with PTSD – post-traumatic stress disorder.
“LondonOntarioSports.com is proud to now include Amanda Lynn Mayhew amongst the names of our impressive Courage Award winners,” said Jeffrey Reed, a long-time sports journalist and disabled athlete who lives with numerous skeletal disabilities. Despite his own challenges, Reed pitched for the London Majors of the semi-professional Intercounty Baseball League as a 39-year-old rookie, and today is known across Canada as a skilled golfer and advocate for disabled athletes.
“Amanda Lynn’s story speaks of an incredible journey of hope, determination and never giving up, no matter what the odds,” Reed explained. “Through her brand, Just Hunt Inc., she continues to encourage Canadians from coast to coast to learn about the outdoors and, in turn, learn a myriad of life’s lessons. I could not ask for a better athlete to represent what the Courage Award is all about: dreaming big, working hard and never giving up hope while mentoring others along the way.”
“I am incredibly honoured to be receiving such an important award,” said Mayhew. “The Jeffrey Reed Courage Award means so much to me because of the ailments I struggle with and have overcome. I decided long ago to be brave and focus on what I can do, rather than focus on my limitations. As I started sharing my accomplishments and the lessons learned from failures, I was greatly inspired by individuals, just like Jeffrey Reed, in order to teach and encourage others.”