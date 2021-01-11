Miners add defenceman to roster

Article content

The pause in the NOJHL season has not stopped the KL Gold Miners from continuing to build their roster.

Head Coach and General Manager Kyle Smart continues to shape his roster for the resumption of play and the future, signing ’03 born defenseman Christian Shields.

The 6’1, 170 pound right shot defenceman spent last season at Blyth Academy playing for the u18 team. Coach Smart says ”Shields has offensive skills, combined with a great ability to see the play.” Smart goes on to say, “our reports also say he’s a great teammate as well”.

Shields, a former teammate of Miners d-man Michael Sulmona, is expected to step in and be a big part of our success for the next couple of years.