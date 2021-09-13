Miners edge Cochrane 3-1

The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners got goals from three different skaters to help lift them to a 3-1 win over the Cochrane Crunch in a Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League preseason match-up Monday afternoon at the Joe Mavrinac Community Complex.

It was the visiting Crunch that opened the scoring in the game when Benji Orgil clicked six and a half minutes into the first period.

Answering back, the Gold Miners drew level before the two teams hit the intermission on a Luca Maiuri power play marker.

The hosts then got the eventual game-winner with 6:39 left in the middle stanza as Dakota Seaman buried a Luciano Supino feed.

It stayed 2-1 Miners into the latter stages of the contest, when Cochrane pulled netminder Mike Nickolau in favour of an extra attacker, only to see the Miners’ Seth Coulter seal the victory with a long-range empty netter in the final moments to round out the day’s scoring.

Zach Reddy started in goal for Kirkland Lake as did Nickolau for Cochrane.

The two sides will complete their exhibition slate Wednesday as they meet again in a 2:30 p.m. start back at ‘The Joe.’