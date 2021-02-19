Muddy Moose wins in local curling play
Four games were played in recent Corby Spirit and Wine Men’s League play. In one match up Goldland Pizza and Billiards defeated the Jacques rink rink. The BDR Rockers defeated GFL Environmental. McEwen Mining defeated the Marc LaRouche rink. And Muddy Moose Restaurant defeated the Rob Williams rink.
