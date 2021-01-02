Article content

The NOJHL announced Saturday a number of key points relating to the potential re-start of the 2020-21 regular season.

League officials point out “that the resumption of league play remains entirely based up upcoming rulings by the Province of Ontario and the respective regional public health units in relation to the current lock down that is scheduled to expire in northern Ontario on January 9.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NOJHL gives update on plans for rest of season Back to video

The Powassan Voodoos have requested, and have received permission, for a leave of absence for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to ongoing issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the league “Players currently the property of the Voodoos will be dispersed in accordance to league by-laws and regulations, allowing them the opportunity to potentially join other NOJHL clubs and compete this season.

“We thank the Powassan Voodoos organization, the Municipality of Powassan and the North Bay – Parry Sound, and area, Public Health Unit for all their concentrated efforts in attempting to resolve the issues presented,” stated NOJHL commissioner Robert Mazzuca.