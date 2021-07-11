NOJHL releases upcoming schedule
Miners’ Nation get ready for your boys to hit the ice.
The NOJHL has released its 2021-22 regular season schedule with the 336-game slate currently set to commence on Thursday, September 16.
League officials due note however, all of the scheduled dates remain tentative, pending approval on a return to play from provincial, regional and municipal health authorities as it relates to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.
Once the go ahead is received, each of the 12-member NOJHL clubs will play a 56-game regular season, with 27 contests apiece at home and away while their other two match-ups will be held at the NOJHL Showcase, which will be held January 11-12, 2022 at a yet to be announced location.
As part of the schedule, league teams will play within their own division only until the Christmas break.
EAST DIVISION
Cochrane Crunch
French River Rapids
Hearst Lumberjacks
Kirkland Lake Gold Miners
Powassan Voodoos
Timmins Rock
WEST DIVISION
Blind River Beavers
Elliot Lake Red Wings
Espanola Express
Rayside-Balfour Canadians
Soo Eagles
Soo Thunderbirds
All inter-divisional games are slotted to be played in the New Year, which will allow the NOJHL flexibility to reschedule regular season contests, if required.
“I’d like to thank each of our 12 member clubs for their steadfast cooperation and due diligence in working together in getting our schedule coordinated,” stated NOJHL commissioner Robert Mazzuca. “Once we receive the go ahead for our return to play, we’ll be set to go.”
“Many thanks as well to our regional and provincial health authorities for their continued contributions as we strive towards a safe commencement of the 2021-22 campaign.”
Upon completion of the regular season, which is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, March 13, 2022, the top five teams in each division will advance to the league playoffs.
Postseason dates are currently slotted as follows:
March 15-20: Divisional elimination series (No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed) Best-of-three
March 22 – April 3: Divisional semifinals (No. 1 vs. elimination series winner & No. 2 vs. No. 3) Best-of-seven
April 5-17: Divisional finals (Series winners) Best-of-seven
April 19 – May 3: NOJHL Final (Division winners) Best-of-seven
May 10-14: Dudley-Hewitt Cup Central Canadian Jr. A Championship (Hosted by SIJHL)
May 20-29: Centennial Cup, presented by Tim Hortons (Estevan, Sask.)