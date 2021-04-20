Powassan names Marc Lafleur head coach

Article content

The Powassan Voodoos have inked two-time NOJHL champion, Marc Lafleur, as the team’s new head coach, the club announced on Tuesday.

“I am very happy to be joining the Voodoos organization,” said Lafleur.

“I’ve known Jim Bruce (Voodoos President) and Chris Dawson for quite a few years and I know they are committed to excellence and committed to success and I am very happy to be surrounded by those types of people.”

Chris Dawson, Voodoos GM, knows what Lafleur brings to the table.

“Marc has always been known as one of the best, most prepared coaches in the NOJHL,” said Dawson.

“He is knowledgeable, respected and we always – even going back to my years with the Jr. Trappers – had to go through a Lafleur coached team to win a championship,” added Dawson relating to the Voodoos title in 2017 and the Jr. Trappers championship in 2013.

Lafleur brings along an impressive resume to Powassan.

Most recently, Lafleur worked as an assistant coach with the Carleton Place Canadians of the CCHL during the 2020-21 COVID-19 shortened season.