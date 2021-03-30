Article content

With spring here and summer just around the corner, the Kirkland Lake soccer association executive is keeping busy planning for the next season.

There are a number of tasks for the preparing for refereeing seminars, organizing equipment and managing finances.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Soccer association preparing for upcoming season Back to video

According to officials from the executive, “when COVID disrupted our 2020 season we still maintained the fields and kept up with the Ontario Soccer Association’s business, so that when the time came, we would be prepared for the next season.

They add “because COVID (is) still disrupting our lives, we have quite a task list to accomplish. We are always looking for new coaches and referees. But we also need people to fill the following executive positions”

Head Coach – a volunteer with some coaching experience is required to recruit and oversee the coaches, assist them with planning, organize coaching clinics and development and arrange for coach recognition at the end of the season.