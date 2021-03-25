Stingrays hold time trials

Article content

The Kirkland Lake Aquatic Club has been able to get back to some racing since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s been over a year since a meet has been held but club officials have a plan to hold time trials once per month at the Joe Mavrinac community complex pool.

Recently 16 of the club’s athletes took the opportunity to get some racing in with 45 personal best times.

With many pools across the country still unopened or opened with limited capacity the ‘Rays swimmers and coaches are back to close to regular training schedules. Although with a lack of meets training has been reduced.

Jordan Thomas has posted national a top ten time in the 200 breaststroke swimming a near lifetime personal best. Thomas, 16, is posting times with the hope of catching the eye of a university coach in the new modern world. She unfortunately lost the chance of racing at the Canadian Trials to select swimmers to represent Canada at the Olympics. The 2020 trials were postponed last April and the meet to select the team going to Tokyo in July will be at a significantly reduced capacity selection camp in May 2021.